Chasefu man allegedly defiles biological daughter

POLICE in Chasefu district in Eastern Province have arrested a 34 year old man for defiling his 13 year old biological daughter.

Eastern Province deputy police commanding officer Lucky Buumba Munkondya confirmed the incident to ZANIS and named the suspect, who is in police custody, as Muzondi Mvula of Chinthaka area in chief Magodi’s area.

Mrs Munkhondya said the incident happened between unknown dates in December 2022 and January 4, 2023, after Muzondi had separated from his wife Rachael China, 32, of Malomo village, who later left for Lusaka.

The deputy police chief said the suspect is alleged to have been having carnal knowledge of his biological daughter of the same village.

She explained that the girl disclosed the ordeal to a member of the village who later reported the matter to the Chasefu district commissioner’s office.

“This prompted the DC’s office to provide transport for the police to follow the case and the suspect was apprehended while the victim has been issued with a medical report form,” she said.

And the victim also told ZANIS, in the presence of her mother, that she suspects being pregnant because she missed her last monthly circle.

Meanwhile, Chasefu district commissioner Lufeyo Ngoma, who is saddened, has warned that he will not tolerate such inhuman acts in the area.

“I am not happy that a parent can sleep with his biological daughter like what he did. And I will not condone such acts going forward,” said Ngoma.

The suspect will appear in court soon.

Credit: ZANIS