CHASEFU MP APPEALS TO FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU TO ACCEPT THE ELIGIBILITY VERDICT

Chasefu Member of Parliament MISHECK NYAMBOSE has appealed to former President EDGAR LUNGU to accept the eligibility verdict.

Mr. NYAMBOSE says this will allow the nation to focus on development matters.

Speaking in a special interview on ZNBC-TV1, Mr. NYAMBOSE emphasized that the nation’s interest is more important than that of a few individuals.

And Chama South Member of Parliament DAVISON MUNG’ANDU also urged supporters of former President LUNGU to prioritize the nation’s needs over personal interests.

Mr. MUNG’ANDU says it is important for former President LUNGU to work closely with President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for the benefit of all Zambians.