CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY IS NOT LUNGU’S CHIEFDOM, AND WE ARE GOING TO BURRY THAT NAME PERMANENTLY.





Today, in the company of Provincial Chairman Honorable Mwaliteta and His vice, Mr Mwale, we successfully launched the Party Mobilization in Chawama Constituency.The response from the grassroots community has been both encouraging and disheartening at the same time.





The constituents expressed their disappointment with their current MP for the unutilized Constituency Development Fund (CDF) due to her prolonged absence and lack of concern for their well-being.



Chawama MP is currently on the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Most Wanted List for various corruption charges.





We assured the people of Chawama that they deserve better representation and that they should not have to continue living in neglect to favor one family “as Chawama is not Lungu’s Chiefdom which should be moving around within that Family” that does not even have their best interests for the people.





The community appreciated the cash-for-work initiative introduced by the UPND Government and President Hakainde Hichilema.



We assured them UPND’s commitment to delivering for the people of Chawama, despite the challenges posed by the current MP.



Anderson Banda

UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairman