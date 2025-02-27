CHAWAMA LAWMAKER IMPRESSED WITH CDF PROJECTS



By Dorothy Phiri



Chawama Member of Parliament Hon. Tasila LUNGU Mwansa has toured a mortuary and a 1×6 double-storey classroom block both built using funds from the Constituency Development Fund-CDF allocation for 2023.





The Mortuary, which is being constructed by Tezofa Company Limited at a cost of k1, 596, 226. 80 currently stands at 65% and shall be accompanied by a 9 body fridge size, with each having a room to accommodate 27 bodies.





Chawama Secondary 1×6 double-storey classroom block is set to gobble k3, 666, 267. 7 for phase 2 and stands at 40% with 270 desks as part of the project.



And area Member of Parliament has expressed satisfaction with the rate at which works are going at the two sites.





She has since called for continued supervision of projects for purposes of guaranteed quality works.



Those who were part of the entourage included Nkoloma Ward 1 Councillor Davies Chembo, Chawama Ward 2 Councillor Karma Jawara and John Howard Ward 3 Councillor Ponsilio Phiri.





Others were Chawama CDFC Chairperson Mohammed Mutete, Vice-Chairperson Donald Mwepu, District Planning Unit, WDC’s among others.



LCC