Chawama man kills wife for attempting to divorce him

A MAN of Lusaka’s Chawama Compound has beaten his wife to death after she attempted to divorce him.

Laston Khumalo aged 45 has since gone on the run and police are searching all corners of compound to find relocate him from Chawama to Mukobeko Maximum Prison for murder.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the death of Charity Mumba aged 30 in a statement to Kalemba last evening.

Hamoonga explained before the murder the couple had been having problems and the deceased decided to take her husband to the Chawama Local Court for divorce on accusations that he had girlfriend.

After the court hearing, the couple went home where the man attacked his wife.

“Police rushed to the scene of crime and found the deceased beaten and injuries were visibly seen and also bleeding from the nose. She was then rushed to Chawama Level 1 Hospital where she was pronounced dead,” Hamoonga revealed.

Kalemba