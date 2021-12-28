Chawama murder: Mother defends ‘killer’ son

A DAY after late Kangwa Mwango’s family accused her husband of being abusive and intolerant, Stephen Yamba’s relatives and friends have come to his defence, describing him as a compassionate and hardworking man.

On Christmas eve, Mr Yamba, 44, allegedly beat his wife, Ms Mwango, who died the following morning after which he took his own life.



Despite not defending his actions, Mr Yamba’s family think the death of the couple on Christmas Day could have been accorded the privacy it deserved to avoid attracting public attention.



A check by the Daily Mail at the funeral house in Chawama Township yesterday established that Mr Yamba’s family was hosting his funeral while Ms Mwango’s relatives had shifted to mourn her somewhere else.



Although the family could not confirm whether they had abandoned the house of mourning, Ms Mwango’s older sister, Cecilia, told the Daily Mail on Sunday that her relatives were planning to hold their own funeral elsewhere.



Mr Yamba’s mother who asked not to be named is saddened by the turn of events as she wanted both families to mourn in harmony and bury their loved ones together.



“I was not happy last evening [Sunday] when the family [of Ms Mwango] accused my son [Mr Yamba] of not being a good husband.

“My son kept his mother-in-law like his own. We need to be honest. He was hardworking in his business and he took care of his family,” Mr Yamba’s mother said.- Zambia Daily Mail