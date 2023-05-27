Chawama Secondary School Deputy head teacher in trouble for beating a teacher with a stick

CHAWAMA Secondary School acting deputy head teacher has been arrested for allegedly whipping a teacher with a stick.



Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga the matter was reported at Chawama police station.

He sais the report was made by Davies Chiwala aged 43 of unmarked house number in John Howard Compound a Teacher at Chawama Primary school, to the effect that, he was Assaulted by the Acting Deputy Head teacher at Chawama Secondary School a Mr Kwalombota Sakabilo.



Mr Hamoonga said the victim sustained a swollen right hand as a stick is alleged to have been used to inflict the injury.

He said the incident occurred on yesterday around 17:00 hours in Chawama.



“A medical report form was issued to the victim and a docket of case has been opened,” he said.

(Mwebantu, Saturday, 27th May, 2023)