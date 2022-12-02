CHAZE MWALE, PRESS AIDE TO MILES SAMPA, RESPONDS TO TRENDING PICTURE:

Hon Miles Sampa Gets Mobbed For Pictures Each Time He at an Event

At the Zikomo awards at Bonanza a few weeks ago, he was called backstage in readiness to present an Award 🥇.

A group of Models asked if they can take pics with him to which he politely agreed. After that, several of them asked to get individual pics with him. This was at the time the topic of LBGTQ was trending. He whispered a joke to one of them, as the picture was being taken, if she was male or famale.

He had no idea she had a hand gesture in front of his shirt.

It was within a few moments all (group and one of each) pictures were taken and he proceeded to present the Award.

After other, Artists and Actors behind stage also asked to take pictures with him.

He then walked back to the VVIP audience section to his Table where he was seated with his beautiful wife Nchimunya, Hon Ronald Chitotela and others.

Miles Sampa has no control over fans who ask to take pictures with him at public places and then choose to abuse the same pictures with publicity stunts.