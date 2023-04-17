Cheating man stones wife to death in infidelity fight

A Mutare man has been arrested for stoning his wife to death after she left the matrimonial home accusing him of having extramarital affairs.

The suspect stoned his wife to death at her unidentified uncle’s residence in Marange, where she had sought refuge.

The now deceased, Sonile Chatizwa (22), had packed bags and proceeded to her uncle’s homestead at Murwira village.

Before tragedy struck, Chatizwa confessed having endured extreme abuse at the hands of her cheating husband identified as Kudakwashe Kiven Chitsiku aged 37.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case where Kudakwashe Kiven Chitsiku (37) allegedly killed his wife, Sonile Chatizwa (22), at Murwira village, Mutare, on April 13, 2023.

“The suspect had followed the victim, who had left her matrimonial home, to her uncle’s place in Marange on April 9, 2023 after a dispute over the suspect infidelity issues,” said Nyathi.

“The suspect struck the victim once on the head with a big stone resulting in her instant death.”

Police have raised concern over the increase in crimes of passion and urged members of the public to seek counselling from the clergy or community elders.