CHECK YOUR NEIGHBOR IF THEY HAVE ENROLLED THEIR CHILDREN FOR SCHOOL – PRESIDENT HH

President Hakainde Hichilema writes;

Fellow citizens,

We are pleased to welcome our Grade 1 entrants as they start their first term in Primary Schools around the country and wish them the best in this exciting journey in their life.

We also send our best wishes to all the pupils that have entered their examination classes and urge them to be focused, disciplined and hard working.

To all citizens, please check on your neighbours and ensure that they have enrolled their children for school, and if not, encourage them to do so because education is free for all children of eligible age. We promised free education, we delivered free education.

Remember education is the best equaliser.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia