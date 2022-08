Cheers Supermarket Love triangle ends with Boss Firing Cashier who was dating a Security Guard .

The guard has since been transferred

But Kamwala ward councillor Mainda Simataa has intervened giving the supermarket 24hrs to reinstate the female cashier.

He wrote …

“Hypocrisy is firing a female cashier for dating a security guard, yet when the bosses date the cashier’s, they are not fired” councillor Simataa.

Credit : Smart Eagles