CHELLA TUKUTA PLEDGES TO TAKE UP DANDY KRAZY DAUGHTER’S UNIVERSITY FEES



By ZR Reporter



I pledge to be contributing towards Dandy Krazy’s daughter university fees since he really wanted her to be educated, says Photographer Chella Tukuta.





Tukuta said the best way to honor the celebrated musician who died today at the University Teaching Hospital is by supporting his children.



In his Facebook post, Tukuta recalled that King Dandy loved saying “I come from a poor family” in his social media videos.





Tukuta’s interpretation of what the “Donchi Kubeba” used to repeatedly say in his videos is that he was the bread winner and now the family may not have the financial capacity to support the children.



“Today and days to come we shall all post our fond memories with Dandy and celebrate his life but what is of my concern are his children who will need our love and support,” he said.





He called on well-wishers to come on board and help the children of the deceased.



“Dandy had a social media family which has capacity to help these kids together with his family. I have seen Children of late heroes and heroines languish in poverty after the demise of their famous parents.” Well-wishers, please come on board,” he said.





“So, as we celebrate his life and remember him let us look after his kids and that will be the best way to honor him,” he suggested.