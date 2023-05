TUKUTA , THABO KAWANA REPORTED FOR PRACTICING ACTIVE POLITICS

Aspiring malole constituency MP Charles kakula writes



“I have reported THABO KAWANA and CHELLA TUKUTA to the Secretary to the Cabinet Mr. Patrick Kangwa for being in active politics while they are in civil service.



And I have given 24hrs cabinet office to fire those two caders, evidence is there on social media and TV stations”.