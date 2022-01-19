Larry L Mweetwa



CHELLAH TUKUTA NEEDS TO BE TAMED AND COACHED IN COVERT SECRETE SERVICE ROLES

Again I come in peace and personally Iam excited for the role he is playing but I think our brother needs to be trained into covert operations as someone who is ever in the presidential advance party and Iam saying this as a trained soldier. Chellah seems to be extremely excited and has not yet divorced himself from an ordinary camera man. Our brother needs to summon his intelligence and conduct himself like a presidential photographer.

A few days ago he was busy posting pictures of himself in Dubai and it just takes a simple login into a manifest software and we could tell all the people in the presidential advance party to the Arab Emirates(Dubai).

Already we jokingly told each other HH7 will soon be in that region. There is nothing wrong posting such images, we know the excitement and ejaculative feeling in our brother but do this after you leave the scene to confuse the enemy.

If you see me posting a picture that am in this town know I have left that place.

Iam not saying there are people planning to harm the president No, but it exposes state house to high risk, do you know the photographer for US state house, Congo, Malawi 🇲🇼, Zimbabwe?

Please Chellah teka amatako panshi (NOT AN INSULT SINCE CHELLAH IS BEMBA, ITS AN IDIOM), Take this as a positive and constructive criticism.

Dr. Larry Mweetwa

UPND SENIOR CADRE