Chellah Tukuta’s wife files for divorce

By Mwaka Ndawa

PRESIDENTIAL photographer Chellah Cornelius Tukuta has been petitioned for divorce in the Lusaka High Court by his wife Chanda Chibuta.

Chibuta, a social worker, wants to be detached from Tukuta as their nine-year marriage is shattered.



In her petition, Chibuta said she was lawfully married to Tukuta on August 17, 2013 at the Lusaka Baptist Church.

She said she last lived with Tukuta in Salama Park at Flat No. 2/122 and that they have lived apart for a continuous period of at least two years from 2019 to date.



Chibuta said there are two children of the family aged seven and four and that no child has been born to Tukuta outside wedlock.

“The parties have agreed and arranged for the children of the family to remain in the care of the petitioner who will primarily take care of them,”Chibuta said.



She prayed that the marriage be dissolved and that there should be no property settlement.