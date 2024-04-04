Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has called for patience from fans as the club’s long-term project unfolds.

Since joining Stamford Bridge alongside Clearlake Capital, Boehly has served as chairman, overseeing a period of disappointing results.

With Chelsea finishing 12th last season and currently sitting 11th this year, fans have expressed frustration through anti-Boehly chants during matches.

In an interview with Forbes, Boehly recognized the sentiments among supporters but emphasised the importance of staying dedicated to the project moving forward.

“We just need to let the process develop and give them the time to go from being unbelievable individual players with great skills to fold into a team,” Boehly claimed.

“The good news is people care so much. And the bad news is that people care so much. That leads to times when they’re frustrated with the team and the owners. I get that, but we just have to continue to stay the course.”

As per a unique agreement with his fellow co-owners, Boehly is slated to step down from his role as chairman in 2027.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boehly and Clearlake will each have the opportunity to nominate the chairperson every five years.

Boehly appointed himself for the initial term, while Clearlake is expected to exercise their option for a change. Chelsea has vehemently refuted suggestions that this upcoming transition indicates discord between Boehly and Clearlake co-founders Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano.

If Boehly remains part of the ownership group, he will have the chance to select a new chairperson in 2032, potentially reinstating himself in the role.