Chelsea Confirm Anselmino Signing Ahead New Season

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino in a £15.6m deal.

The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge but will remain on loan at the Argentine club for the 2024-25 season as part of the agreement.

He made his debut for Boca in June 2023 and has made 10 appearances in total.

Chelsea have spent about £115m on midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Omari Kellyman, plus goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Caleb Wiley, winger Estevao Willian and striker Marc Guiu.

About £90m has been recouped through the sales of Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson while Conor Gallagher is expected to join Atletico Madrid for £33m.

The Blues are in the market for a striker and are closing in on Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion.

Chelsea begin their 2024-25 Premier League campaign against champions Manchester City on 18 August.