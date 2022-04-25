Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger has reportedly agreed to sign for Real Madrid after the London club that he will not be signing a new contract.

The Germany star has reached an agreement with the La Liga club over what is understood to be an initial four-year contract at the Bernebeu.

The total package will far surpass the £230,000-per-week deal Chelsea were offering Rudiger to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Sportsmail also reported that Rudiger has turned down bigger offers from elsewhere in Europe to sign for Real amid claims Barcelona, PSG and Juventus were all interested in signing the German defender.