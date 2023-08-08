Chelsea ‘hold talks with Neymar over a potential move after the Brazilian winger informed the club he wants to leave

Paris Saint-Germain wantaway forward Neymar could join Chelsea this summer after his advisers reportedly held talks with the Blues over a sensational move.

Neymar has informed the Ligue 1 champions that he wants to leave this summer, becoming the latest high-profile superstar to give the club another transfer issue with Kylian Mbappe’s future also unresolved.

The Brazilian superstar joined PSG in a world record £198million move from Barcelona in 2017 and is now keen to secure an immediate exit before the European transfer window closes.

Chelsea have previously sounded out a potential deal for Neymar and could be the most suitable next destination as discussions continue between the player and the club, as reported by RMC Sport.

Neymar currently has two years remaining on his PSG deal with the option of a further year after agreeing a new contract in 2021.

There was talk at the time of that deal that the 31-year-old was angling for a move back to Barcelona before signing a deal worth £26million-per-season.

Explaining the reasons behind extending his stay in Paris, Neymar said: ‘I have already said that I am happy here and I feel much better than in the previous seasons.

‘There are some aspects that I have improved here. I also went through difficult times with things that people know about. I have always worked hard and have always been professional, contrary to what some people believe.

‘PSG have grown a lot, the club is more respected. When people talk about PSG, they know that we are in the last four, five or six teams in the Champions League.’