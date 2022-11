CHELSEA INTERESTED IN PATSON DAKA..

Graham Potter has shown an interest in securing Patson Daka’s services in January..

The new Chelsea coach has indicated he wants to add more fire power upfront, but Leicester City won’t let the striker leave as he is an important first team player at the club.

Chelsea’s Shortlist for Strikers

– Cristiano Ronaldo

– Victor Osimehn

– Patson Daka