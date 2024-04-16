Chelsea makes a €60m offer in pursuit of Palmeiras youngster Estevao Willian

Chelsea has tabled a €60 million (£51 million) bid for Palmeiras’ rising Brazilian star, Estevao Willian, nicknamed Messinho (Little Messi). The offer comprises €40m (£34m) upfront and €20m (£17m) in add-ons.

However, Palmeiras may reject the bid, considering their belief that the player’s value could rise.

The 16-year-old winger, dubbed Messinho, recently scored his debut goal for Palmeiras in their 3-1 victory over Liverpool in a Copa Libertadores encounter.

Chelsea is optimistic about securing the youngster’s signature ahead of the 2024–25 season.

Nonetheless, they face competition from two other Premier League clubs and Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Brazilian side’s stance on selling the talented prospect during the upcoming summer transfer window remains uncertain.