Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has denied being unhappy at Chelsea as the club goes through a transition period following the acquisition of the club by American businessman Todd from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Despite losing high-profile players like Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Timo Werner and recruiting the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, Tuchel says he has struggled without the calming presence of former club executive and former player Peter Cech, who left his role as the club’s technical director following the change of regime.

He insists however that he is ‘super happy’ despite looking frustrated during the Blues’ pre-season tour of America and Chelsea’s less than convincing 1-0 premier league win at Everton on Saturday,August 6.

‘I still think we are in transition with a new ownership,’ Tuchel told Soccer AM when asked to sum up Chelsea’s eventful pre-season.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel denies he?s unhappy at the club

‘Petr Cech out who was also such a big key factor, also for me in the season in the building here in Cobham, speaking with everybody and the staff and being a huge support for me.

‘He’s not here any more so there are some changes. We are positive but we are a bit in transition so we are excited but it comes pretty early (the season).’

Tuchel also revealed he found it impossible to switch off during the close season with so many issues, particularly related to player recruitment, to sort out.

He said: ‘Normally I switch off, I train myself to switch off but this season it was impossible. New ownership, new communication, transfer period.

‘We lost key players. It was not a summer like the last years and it felt a lot shorter than it actually was.’

He added: ‘I’m not happy, I’m super happy. These two guys are fantastic guys and fantastic football players.

‘They are exactly what we need so this is brilliant to have Kalidou in defence and Raheem in offence is top, top signings.’