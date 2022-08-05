Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Thomas Tuchel already has a close relationship with the forward.

The Gabonese striker only left Arsenal in January, moving on a free transfer to Barcelona, but could now return to the Premier League before the end of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea coach, Tuchel is keen to add another striker to his squad after Romelu Lukaku secured a loan move to Inter Milan earlier this summer.

With Aubameyang’s future at Barcelona in doubt, new Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly had given the green light to pursue a move for the 33-year-old this week.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea have started discussions over a move for the forward, with talks underway over personal term despite no fee being agreed.

He reports that Aubameyang is one of a number of striker targets under consideration, with a meeting also held with the representatives of Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko. Manchester United are also interested in the youngster.

However, Aubameyang wants to stay at Barcelona according to the Daily Mail, having only joined the club earlier this year. He has so far scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 23 appearances for the Spanish giants.