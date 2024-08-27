Chelsea poised to compete with Juve for the signing of Jadon Sancho 

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Jadon Sancho, potentially competing with Juventus for the Manchester United forward’s signature, sources have revealed.

With the transfer deadline looming on Friday, United are open to letting Sancho depart, but negotiations with Juventus have yet to result in an agreement.

Chelsea have identified Sancho as one of several possible targets as they look to bolster their squad in the final days of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old winger has not featured for United this season, having been left out of the squad for matches against Fulham and Brighton.

After spending the latter part of the previous season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho returned to Old Trafford this summer and made a brief appearance as a substitute in the Community Shield loss to Manchester City.

However, he has not played a competitive match for United since his public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag in August 2023.

United are seeking a permanent transfer for Sancho, valuing him at around £40 million ($52.8m), but his substantial weekly wages of over £300k have been a significant obstacle in negotiations.

Sancho has two years remaining on his contract, which he signed upon his £73 million arrival from Dortmund in 2021.

While United prefer a permanent deal, they are not ruling out a loan arrangement, provided it includes an option or obligation to buy at the end of the season.

In other transfer news, United midfielder Scott McTominay is in discussions with Napoli after the clubs agreed on a £25 million fee.

Should McTominay opt to join the Serie A side, it could give United more financial flexibility in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

PSG are seeking around £50 million for the Uruguayan, who they signed from Sporting last summer.