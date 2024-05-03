Chelsea’s departing Silva already has 3 Premier League clubs eyeing him

Thiago Silva is set to bid farewell to Chelsea as his contract with the club comes to an end this season.

Initially expected to return to his native Brazil with Fluminense, Silva now has options from three London-based teams, according to TNT Sports Brasil.

Remaining in London holds appeal for Silva and his family, as he has expressed a strong emotional connection to Chelsea and intends to revisit the club in the future.

Despite this attachment, it remains uncertain whether Silva is open to joining another Premier League side after his impactful four-year tenure at Stamford Bridge.

During his time with Chelsea, Silva made 151 appearances and secured three trophies, including the prestigious 2020-21 Champions League title.

However, an injury suffered against Aston Villa casts doubt on his availability for the team’s remaining Premier League fixtures against Tottenham, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, and Bournemouth.