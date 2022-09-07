CHELSTONE WOMAN TAKES THE LAW IN HER OWN HANDS – LUSAKA

A woman from Chelstone of Lusaka has dealt with her cheating husband accordingly after he reportedly spent the entire weekend at 10 miles with his alleged female workmate.

The woman has been identified as Clara Chiseya, 36 and the man as Michael Lungu, 43, the two picked a fight when the wife ordered a pocket of cement and pan bricks to demarcate the real home.

Mr. Lungu who pushed the fence twice after the cravings for Saldado shot abnormally got tired and ended up watching the courageous woman putting bricks down professionally without saying a word.

According to Mr. Lungu, a woman has no right to deny her husband conjugal rights knowing very well that he paid a ransom for it.

Meanwhile, the wife has stood her ground saying she will add four courses should he try to be clever. I do not want to leave the bedroom because my oldest daughter will know that something is wrong, she told reporters.

