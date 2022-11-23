Chewa Wizards In Katete Exchange Magic Lightening With Mealie Meal

CHEWA WIZARDS IN KATETE EXCHANGE CHARMS WITH MEALIE MEAL

By Scoop Reporter

FRESH from brutalizing police officers by some villagers in the area a few days ago, Katete District is again in the news for wrong reasons as wizards are now reportedly sharing magic lightening with mealie meal with their clients.

Chieftainess Kawaza of the Chewa people of Katete has now warned wizards selling magic lightning in her chiefdom to stop the rot or be banished from her chiefdom.

The traditional leader sounded the warning during the burial of six members of the same family who were struck dead by lightning on Tuesday last week.