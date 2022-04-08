Chewa chiefs want Malawi Government to construct a house for Kalonga Gawa Undi, saying the chief deserves to have an official house in the country even though he stays in Zambia.

Kalonga Gawa Undi is the King of Chewas in Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

Chewa Coordinator Senior Chief Lukwa argued that Gawa Undi should not be coming to Malawi as a visitor but as a chief who has a home.

“He is above all the Chewa chiefs. His home must be in all the three countries,” said Lukwa.

He also argued that Zambia is constructing a house for the chief in Chipata and Mozambique is also constructing a house for the chief but it is only in Malawi where Government is not clear on the issue.

Speaking to the local media, Minister of Local Government Blessings Chinsinga said the proposal is worth consideration and Government will consult stakeholders.

“Moreover, Government already does this [constructs houses] for chiefs across the country,” said Chinsinga.

-malawi24