CHIBAMBA KANYAMA: GREAT EXPORT- Dr Nevers Mumba

CHIBAMBA KANYAMA: GREAT EXPORT

Time is now proper to congratulate Mr Chibamba Kanyama on his appointment as Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States. This is a whole some recognition of the type of values we wish to export out of Zambia.

I have watched Chibamba Kanyama develop into the enviable leader that he has become. His story rings true because he tells it as it is. He talks about his struggles, determination to pay the necessary price to get what he deserves. It’s a living story of an ordinary Zambian who chooses to live life by the rules. He has become a mentor because he has repeatedly told the younger “fast food” generation that nothing comes easy. That there is no short cut to life and that the habit of trying to reap where you didn’t sow is a worthless effort in life.

President Hichilema’s choice for Washington is an excellent one. Brother Kanyama’s faith in Christ has never been a secret. His love for country cannot be doubted. He has continued to contribute to creating a more cultured and principled society through his many mentorship sessions.

He is a commodity Zambia should be proud of exporting to the biggest economy in the world, the United States of America.

Let me end with a quote from His Excellency Chibamba Kanyama. “….Focus on building your credentials by ensuring whatever you do is done well and with integrity. The world is not blind: At some point, your works will elevate you onto the big stage.”

This is so profound. CONGRATULATIONS!

Dr Nevers Mumba