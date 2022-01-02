CHIBAMBA KANYAMA MOURNS FRANK

My deep condolences to the family of Frank Kasonde, the producer of the KK Film. Until his tragic death, Frank was the Co-founder and Executive producer for Frank Global Movies incorporated Limited.

I first heard about Frank three weeks ago through my colleague Dickson Jere, ‘There is a dynamic young man Frank who wants you and I to be part of the advisory team for the KK Film project.’

Two days before Christmas, Frank reached out to me and we spent lengthy time looking through his project. He had put together credible names of Hollywood actors including Djimon Hounsou, the Blood Diamond actor. This was going to be the most expensive film produced in Zambia, costing an estimated US$40 million (I have the documentation for the plan).

I told him, ‘When young people dream big, I want to rally behind them. I congratulate you Frank for this act of great courage. Count me as one of your advisors.’

He called me three days ago for another meeting but we could not meet due to my unavailability, pushing the meeting to tomorrow Monday 3rd December, 2022.

This morning Dickson breaks the news. Go well young man. You inspired me greatly. I am confident another young person will emerge to complete the project. You were my model young person: dreamer, entreprenuer, hard worker, action oriented, courageous and able to break boundaries! Where dreamers leave it, others pick it up!