Chibolya man takes thief to police but ends up getting arrested!



What began as an attempt to report a phone theft ended in unexpected irony after a Chibolya man found himself behind bars for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm.



According to a statement released by Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, the dramatic twist unfolded at Lusaka Central Police Station following a theft report made on April 15, 2025.



Luckson Mazuba, 27, of Chibolya Compound, walked into Chibolya Police Post with a theft suspect 20-year-old Misheck Mweemba whom he accused of stealing his iPhone 6, worth K1,800. Mweemba was immediately detained for questioning.



But during interviews in the early hours of April 16, the suspect turned the tables by denying the theft allegations and accusing Mazuba of possessing an illegal firearm.



Acting swiftly on the information, police apprehended Mazuba, who later led officers to a garbage dump site in Chibolya where a revolver pistol was recovered. The weapon had no serial number, was missing ammunition, and appeared to be in poor working condition raising suspicions it was deliberately concealed and unlawfully held.



A docket has been opened, and both men remain in custody as investigations continue.



April 16, 2025

©️NKANI