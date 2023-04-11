CHIBULUMA ROAD PROTEST.

By: Nkana Member of Parliament Hon. Hon Binwell Chansa Mpundu

This afternoon we have offcially notified the police over our intentions to do a peaceful protest over the poor state of the Chibuluma Road and the inertia by the ministry of infrastructure to address this problem despite the numerous promises.

The public would recall that we have enganged the ministry over this matter for a countless number of times and almost a month ago on the floor of parliament the minister again made assurance which have not been supported by any actions since.

Our worry now is that time has started running out and we may get into the excuses of the next rain season especially that tendering processes takes long.

This therefore is to inform the general public that we will be expressing our displeasure through a peaceful protest this week on friday starting at 09hrs and the starting point will be the Nkana east central street traffic lights.

All those who feels affected by the poor state of the road can join the procession otherwise we will do a lone protest if others are not interested.

All those wishing to join can contact us.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA