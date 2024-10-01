Chicago rapper Lil Reese arrested and taken away in handcuffs after ass@ult allegation

Chicago rapper Lil Reese is in police custody following an arrest nearly two weeks after a warrant was issued accusing him of punch!ng and strangl!ng a former girlfriend. The rapper, born Tavares Taylor, was arrested early Monday morning for aggravated assault of a family or household member and was denied bond.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ that Lil Reese was apprehended at The Address nightclub in Houston, Texas, on Sunday evening. Police were already stationed at the club when they became aware of his presence and moved in to arrest him. Photos from the scene show the rapper being escorted to a police car, his hands cuffed behind his back.

This arrest follows an alleged incident at The Pink House nightclub in Houston, where Lil Reese reportedly attacked his ex-girlfriend after she rejected his advances. According to a police report, the woman claimed Reese punched her in the cheek and attempted to strangle her, leaving her “gasping for air” and fearing for her life. A friend of the woman reportedly witnessed the altercation and called security.

Lil Reese’s attorney, Carl Moore, told TMZ, “Mr. Taylor vehemently denies these false accusations. We look forward to his day in court.”

The rapper, known for his role in Chicago’s drill music scene, now awaits further legal proceedings.