Chicken Escapes lynching from kabwe warriors fans after they lost to FC muza by 2-1

KABWE Warriors coach George Lwandamina yesterday needed police escort after fans wanted to vent their anger on him following the defeat to Muza which left the legendary side second from bottom with nine points.

During this Super League Week 12 match, fans displayed anti Lwandamina placards: ‘Chicken’ George Lwandamina must go. Leave our ‘Magnificent’ people’s team Kabwe Warriors FC alone.

We don’t belong to Division One.’

After the game, fans tried to invade the pitch but police officers kept them at bay.

Lwandamina was escorted to the dressing room as fans waited outside airing their displeasure at the veteran coach.

With the match seemingly headed for a draw, Muza striker Andrew Phiri beat goalkeeper Scott Ngokene with a grass-cutter, leaving the Warriors faithful in shock.

After the goal, Ngokene and defender Marcel Kalonda almost exchanged punches as the two Congolese blamed each other.

