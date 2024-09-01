Chidimma Adetshina has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.



Born and raised in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, Chidimma was a contender in the recently concluded Miss SA pageant until her withdrawal following weeks of turmoil over her nationality.



The 23-year-old accepted the invitation from the organisers to join the Miss Universe Nigeria competition after stepping down from Miss SA and went on to win the crown on Saturday night.



“This crown is not just for beauty; it’s a call for unity,” she said.



She will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe contest in November.



(📷 Miss Universe Nigeria)