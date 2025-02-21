Chidimma Adetshina’s mother facing identity theft charges.



Chidimma Adetshina’s mother, Anabela Rungo, is facing identity theft charges.





She was arrested on February 15, 2025, in Cape Town by the Department of Home Affairs, with assistance from the South African Police Service (SAPS).





Her arrest followed the revocation of her South African documentation in September 2024, after it was found to have been fraudulently obtained.





Rungo faces two charges under the Immigration Act and one for allegedly violating the Identification Act.





She appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on February 17, 2025, and remains in custody while investigations continue into her alleged illegal stay and potential further misrepresentation.