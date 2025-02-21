CHIDYELANO IS OUR CULTURE AND WE SHALL ENJOY IT DURING NCHWALA

Several women and men in Petauke and Chipata interviewed have defended their new culture Chidyelano saying it is excellent and extremely motivating and is helping keeping marriages intact. “Instead of admiring someone’s husband or wife, we just negotiate with the owner of that person and exchange for sex”.

Chidyelano, a traditional practice of exchanging wives and husbands for sexual pleasure during mobile markets locally known as Kabwandile in eastern province has gained momentum.



Chipata district traditional Affairs Assistant officer, Cecilia Tembo, says Chidyelano, attracts foreign nationals from Malawi and Mozambique during NCHWALA.



Ms Tembo disclosed this in Chipata today, during the Zambia National Men’s Network for Genders’ preparation meeting for NCHWALA.



She explained that Chidyelano is a traditional practice which involves married men or women exchanging their partners for sexual pleasure which most people in Eastern Province do with happiness.