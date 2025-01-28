CHIEF CHAMA LAUDS UPND GOVERNMENT FOR THE RESTORATION OF PEACE AND ORDER



Kawambwa | Pambashe | Tuesday, 28 January



Chief Chama of the Chishinga-speaking people in Luapula Province has commended the New Dawn government for restoring peace and order in Pambashe.





He praised the government’s efforts in upholding the rule of law and promoting harmony among citizens, noting that the current government has ensured the country’s respect for the rule of law.





Chief Chama described the ongoing campaign for the Pambashe Constituency Member of Parliament as peaceful, a stark contrast to the previous regime. He called for continued peace before, during, and after the by-election.





The chief also lauded the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for transforming his community through various developmental projects, including infrastructure, skills training, loans, and grants. He highlighted the unprecedented levels of development in his kingdom, attributing it to the government’s comprehensive developmental agenda.





Chief Chama appealed to the government to address critical needs such as road networks, electricity, and other community benefits. He made these remarks during a courtesy call by Youth, Sports, and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu and Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe at his palace today.



