CHIEF CHIKANTA ADVOCATES FOR DUNDUMWEZI TO BE SEPARATED FROM KALOMO

By Michael Nyumbu

Chief Chikanta says continued calls to have Dundumwenzi Constituency separated from Kalomo District are meant to benefit the local people.

Chikanta tells Byta FM in an interview that in the current form, Kalomo District is too vast, hence difficult for the local people in the outskirts of the town to access vital facilities and services.

The Traditional Leader feels that making Dundumwenzi a separate district will speed up development in the area, especially in the aspect of infrastructure and decentralised service delivery.

Chikanta observes that with Dundumwenzi famed as a hub of agriculture, declaring the place a district will further enhance administration in the sector, making it for efficient.

Calls for the delimitation of Dundumwenzi Constituency from Kalomo district have been ongoing for years by the traditional leadership, with the area Member of Parliament, Edgar Singombe, also echoing the sentiment.