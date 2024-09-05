CHIEF CHIPEPO WARNS OF POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES IF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FAILS TO ENGAGE WITH ALL TRADITIONAL LEADERS BEFORE 2026 ELECTIONS



By Balewa Zyuulu



Senior Chief Chipepo of Southern Province has warned about the potential consequences of President Hakainde Hichilema’s failure to personally engage with all traditional leaders in the country ahead of the 2026 general election.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Chief Chipepo explains the risks of relying on intermediaries rather than meeting directly with chiefs, warning that this approach could result in a loss of crucial support and valuable advice, which may influence the state of affairs in the country.



According to Senior Chief Chipepo, the President must meet all chiefs across all the 10 provinces to avoid perceptions of favoritism and ensure vital insights from traditional leaders are considered, particularly as some chiefs have already begun questioning the president’s absence at important ceremonies, potentially straining relations further.



He has urged President Hichilema to take time to sit with the chiefs, listen to their concerns, and seek their guidance on matters such as the cost of living which is at its all-time high.



