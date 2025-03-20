CHIEF CHITIMUKULU LOSES SON, TAKES SABBATICAL LEAVE



According to a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Traditional Ceremony, Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta-Manga II has his son, Kanyanta Kanyanta, who passed away suddenly due to suspected meningitis.



Kanyanta Kanyanta was born on November 17, 2001, and has died at the age 23.



The funeral had been held opposite Kasama Lodge in Kasama district.



As Chief Chitimukulu takes time to grieve, he has gone on sabbatical leave.





A sabbatical leave is a break from work that allows employees to pursue personal interests, recharge, and rejuvenate.





During this time, Mwine Lubemba will be exempt from his regular duties, allowing him to focus on his family and personal well-being.