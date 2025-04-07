CHIEF CHOONGO ELECTED NEW HOUSE OF CHIEFS CHAIRPERSON



Chief Choongo of Monze District has been elected unopposed as the new Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, succeeding Chief Nkambo IV of Masaiti District.





In his farewell remarks, the outgoing Chairperson, Chief Nkambo IV, praised his successor as a seasoned and level-headed leader. He highlighted that Chief Choongo brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as Deputy Chairperson.





Chief Nkambo IV also congratulated Chief Choongo on his advancement in leadership and expressed confidence in his ability to effectively lead the House of Chiefs – Wave FM.