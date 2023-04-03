CHIEF HAMUSONDE ASKS POLICE TO STOP GIVING BOND TO CATTLE RUSTLERS

April 02, 2023

MONZE – Chief Hamusonde of Ila/Lundwe people in Monze District has asked the Zambia Police Service to stop giving police bond to suspected cattle rustlers.

Chief Hamusonde tells Chikuni Radio News that cattle rustling cannot end if suspects are released on bond because this does not deter or threaten others from stealing .

The Chief is of the view that those arrested on cattle rustling charges should be kept in custody for the duration of the trial until when they convicted or set free by the courts of law.

He says with other chiefs in Monze District they engage the police on how best cattle rustling can be reduced in the district.

He explains that traditional leaders have a key role to play in ending this problem as they are the custodians of the same people involved in this theft.

(C) THE FALCON