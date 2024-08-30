CHIEF JUSTICE DR MUMBA MALILA IN HOSPITAL AND STABLE AFTER ROAD ACCIDENT

Chief Justice Mumba Malila rushed to the hospital after his official vehicle was bashed into near Lusaka Civic Centre

CHIEF Justice Mumba Malila was today in the evening involved in a road accident on his way home from work.

Dr Malila was later rushed to the hospital where he is currently recieving treatment.

Judiciary deputy director-corporate communications Kalumba Chisambisha-Slavin said in a statement Dr Malila is in a stable condition.

“The Judiciary wishes to confirm that His Lordship the Hon. Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila, SC was indeed involved in a road traffic accident this evening on his way home from the office.

The Chief Justice is currently at the hospital and is stable,” he said.

Ms Chisbisha-Slavin said the Judiciary is thankful to the medical personnel attending to him.

“We shall continue to provide updates on his condition as they arise” said.

Various online media earlier reported that Dr Malila was involved in an accident around Lusaka civic centre area.

It is believed that a speeding car, allegedly driven by an intoxicated driver, rammed into the head of the Judiciary’s car.

(Mwebantu)