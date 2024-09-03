CHIEF JUSTICE EVACUATED TO SOUTH AFRICA FOR FURTHER MEDICAL CARE FOLLOWING ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT



Lusaka, 2nd September 2024



The Government wishes to provide an update regarding the condition of the Honorable Chief Justice, Dr. Mumba Malila, SC, following the road traffic accident that occurred on the evening of Friday, 30th August 2024.



The Chief Justice, who suffered a fractured leg has been evacuated to South Africa for further specialised treatment. He remains in very high spirits and he is thankful for all prayers and well wishes.



We also wish to inform the public that Mr. Newton Njovu, the driver to the Chief Justice did not suffer any injuries from the road traffic accident and is in good health.



Government will continue to provide updates on His Lordship’s condition when necessary.



Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information and Media