CHIEF JUSTICE HONORS TUTWA NGULUBE

The Chief Justice, Mumba Malila, exercised his discretion to accord Hon Tutwa Ngulube the honour and dignity of the valedictory court session notwithstanding that the late Hon Ngulube did not clock 15 years of practice at the Zambian Bar The valedictory will held at the High Court of Zambia at the Kabwe District Registry.

May the souls of the faithful departed rest in eternal peace.