Chief Justice Puts the Witchcraft Story on Steroid – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

CJ Puts the Witchcraft Story on Steroid



When we say the Chief Justice has willingly turned himself in an oppressive and proganda tool of the Executive, this is what it means.



Zambia’s biggest international scandal involving State House and others, the Gold Scandal, was instead tried away from the Camera.

We currently have many cases of public interest, but the Chief Justice chooses the Witchcraft story.



Gleaning the facts,its clear, its another dirty attempt to smear former President Edgar Lungu. According to the Zambia Police, the witches were allegedly hired by former Petauke Member of Parliament, Emmanuel JJ Banda, whose activties they rry to link to the former President.



When the Zambia Police issued the statement of facts, the world laughed at us with the hilariousballegations that a chameleon, was at the centre of the weaponry to harm President Hakainde Hichilema.



Newspapers all over the world from Hongkong to New York, Paris to Johannesburg, London to Addis Ababa took hialrous turns to ridicule, mock and laugh at the comical threats and myserious allegations.



The narrative fits very well to a dark Africa steeped in witchcraft and superstitions despite civilsation, education and new religions.





Now Mumba Malila wants this ridiculous circus to be boosted, to be on steroid and to be on live display.



I’ve said before that the 60-year old rot that has infected the branches of government has not spared the Judiciary as the decay is now festering openly.



A new Government must consider that we reset the Judiciary, that they are all made to reapply for their jobs and a great attempt must be made to bring persons of integrity, through a transparent, credible and open process, to lead the Judiciary.