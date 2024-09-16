CHIEF JUSTICE RETURNS TO ZAMBIA FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL MEDICAL

TREATMENT IN SOUTH AFRICA



Government wishes to announce the return of the Honourable Chief Justice, Dr. Justice Mumba Malila, SC, following his successful medical evacuation to South Africa. This followed a road traffic accident that occurred on the evening of Friday, 30th August 2024.



Immediately after the accident, the Chief Justice was assessed by medical professionals at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and subsequently transferred to Maina Soko Military Hospital for further observation and care. After thorough evaluation by local medical experts, it was determined that he required specialised medical attention, leading to his evacuation to South Africa.



Government wishes to inform the nation that the Chief Justice has made substantial progress in his recovery and has now returned home to Zambia, where he continues to recuperate. His health is steadily improving, and he is in high spirits as he undergoes his recovery process.



Government expresses its gratitude to the medical teams in both Zambia and South Africa for their exceptional professionalism and dedication, which ensured that the Chief Justice received the best possible care throughout his treatment.



Additionally, Government extends its heartfelt appreciation to the public for their unwavering support, prayers, and well-wishes during this challenging time. The outpouring of solidarity has been deeply felt and is a testament to the unity and compassion of our nation.



Thabo Kawana

PERMANENT SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA



16th September, 2024