Chief Justice Roberts smacks down Trump’s call to impeach judge

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a statement regarding President Donald Trump’s desire to impeach the judge who ordered the administration to recall planes carrying Venezuelan migrants to a prison in El Salvador.

As CNN’s Paula Reid reported, “This is a huge deal. Here you have Chief Justice John Roberts appearing to push back on statements President Trump made earlier today, suggesting that Judge James Boasberg, who, of course, temporarily blocked deportations by the Trump administration or at least tried to, should be impeached.”

In his statement, the Chief Justice wrote, “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

“Now, this is, of course, a very short statement, but it says so much…because earlier today, in a Truth Social post, President Trump sort of went on a tangent about how angry he was at this judge and saying, ‘This judge, like many of the crooked judges I am forced to appear before, should be impeached.'”