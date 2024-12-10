Chief Kabanda in dramatic abduction ordeal



Chief Kabanda of the Bisa-speaking people of Chinsali district in Muchinga Province was on Friday abducted by a group of approximately 10 men.



The traditional leader was en route to Lusaka for the National Executive Organizing Committee scheduled for Sunday when the incident occurred.



According to Silvario Kanjela, spokesperson for the Bisa Royal Council, Chief Kabanda’s vehicle was blocked, and he was forcibly taken from his car and bundled into a Honda CR-V.



The vehicle then sped off towards the Kasama-Mpika road while the unknown assailants handcuffed and beat Chief Kabanda, stealing his shoes, wristwatch, money, National Registration Card, and the official date stamp from the palace.



In a terrifying ordeal, the abductors threatened to throw Chief Kabanda into the Chambeshi River.



However, in a dramatic rescue, villagers found the chief tied up in the bush and transported him to Chief Mpepo’s palace using a motorbike.



The incident was reported to the Mpika police station, and Chief Kabanda underwent a medical checkup on Saturday.



Thankfully, the chief is alive and well, and the Bisa Royal Council has expressed gratitude for his safe rescue.



“We thank God for His Mighty intervention,” said Silvario Kanjela. “We are all encouraged to pray for His Royal Highness and the people of Kabanda Chiefdom.”



A comprehensive statement on the incident is expected to be issued by the Bisa Royal Council later this week.



By Noel Iyombwa



Kalemba December 10, 2024